Huskerland's Top 225 Seniors: The 22s
Class A22. Alec Cook, TE-LB, Omaha Burke. 6-3, 230. Bench - 315, Squat - 475, 40 - NA. Who needs a 40 time when you are that big and strong. Another kid who had his 2020 season stolen from him, loo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news