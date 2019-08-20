Class A

1. Zavier Betts, WR, Bellevue West. 6-3, 195. Bench - 225, Squat 365, 40 - 4.5. After a wave of national recruiting Betts is a Husker commit and has been a sensation since his sophomore season, plus he’s had a dynamite off-season. Great combination of size and speed but also tough, tough enough to handle the bumping and grinding that goes with the double-team defense he sees on every snap. Great route runner, natural talent for his position. Last season caught 48 passes for 856 yards and 12 TDs and he’s a Husker commit.

Class B

1. Blake Anderson, T-DT, Omaha Skutt. 6-4, 290. Bench - 285, Squat - 370, 40 - 5.1. Returning all-stater and considered one of Skutt’s all-time premier linemen, Anderson already holds several Division I offers - Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Youngstown State were early to the party - and has the attention of many others. Big, powerful mauler.

Class C-1

1. Trevin Luben, RB-DB, Wahoo. 6-0, 180. Bench - 200, Squat - 365, 40 - 4.6. Last season was a marvel for Luben, who averaged over 200 yards rushing per game, as he finished with a school-record and Class C-1 leading 2,251 overall, many times saving his best performances for the biggest games. Also a big contributor from his defensive back position and the kick return game, what you have here is your basic triple threat.

Class C-2

1. Will Gatzemeyer, QB-S, BRLD. 5-11, 185. Bench - 210, Squat - 340, 40 - 4.9. With his overall athletic ability it’s easy to think of Will as a dynamic runner - and he is, 1,090 yards an 16 TDs last season - but he’s also got a cannon for an arm and is a great deep passer. Last season he threw for 2,519 yards and 30 TDs, and we haven’t even talked about defense, where he’s also all-state caliber. Brilliant football player.

Class D-1

1. Brayden Zimmerer, QB-DB, Creighton. 6-2, 190. Bench - 280, Squat - 400, 40 - 4.71. A returning all-stater and maestro of Creighton’s 2018 state championship run, Zimmerer is big and athletic, a tremendous ball handler and runner who has made big strides as a passer. Athletic with great football smarts, he’s in command of the offense and will actually get more chances this fall, as if last year’s 1,516 yards rushing, 783 yards passing and 43 total TDs wasn’t enough.

Class D-2

1. Ty Hahn, WR-LB, Johnson-Brock. 6-2, 190. Bench - 285, Squat - 375, 40 - 4.6. Imagine that, Ty Hahn at the top of this list. Kid’s only been named all-state twice and the 2018 Class D-2 player of the year. The stats are all there - last season he caught 62 passes for 1,165 yards and 23 TDs, returning two punts and an interception for TDs, making a whole bunch of defensive plays and leading his team to the school’s first-ever state football title. Other than that, not much cooking here, except for the fact the Ty’s likely to go D-1.

Six-Man

1. Noah Okraska, QB-LB, Harvard. 6-0, 175. Bench - 225, Squat - 350, 40 - 4.7. A two-time all-stater, Noah is a complete player, probably the best run-pass QB in six-man football for 2019 and an outstanding one-on-one tackler, a must in the six-man game. A playmaker on both sides of the ball (29 TDs, 4 INTs), an outstanding place kicker and punter. Kid can do it all.