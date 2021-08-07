Huskerland's Top 225 Seniors: The 14s
Class A14. Henry Rickels, L-DL, Bellevue West. 6-4, 285. Other stats NA. Big fella is a physical force at the line of scrimmage, mixing outstanding strength with the kind of athleticism you wouldn’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news