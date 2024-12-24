To Infinity and Beyond!: Christian Jones, Omaha Westside

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Big news, more happy news in what has been a very happy week for Husker football fans, as Westside senior superstar Christian Jones gave his verbal commitment to play for Big Red. Below is the feature story we wrote on Christian, published in Huskerland's preseason magazine.

Christian has done little to diminish his sky high stock in the first few weeks of his senior season at Omaha Westside, playing a central role to a quick 2-0 start for the defending state champions.

"We wish Christian nothing but the best as he enters the next chapter of his life. We know he will do great things and be a great success on and off the field," says Westside head coach Paul Limongi.

For what it is worth I would agree with Paul, Christian Jones is just good people besides being a great high school football player. Anxious to enjoy the rest of his senior season at Westside and what will no doubt be a star spangled career in Lincoln.

Seems as though Christian Jones and Buzz Lightyear have something in common after all.

One of the most highly regarded college football recruits in Nebraska high school football history, Christian wears No. 8 on his jersey. For the most part that is a tribute to former Husker great Ameer Abdullah, but wait, there’s more.

“Besides,” says Christian, “there is power in that number. When you put it on its side it is the symbol for infinity.” Infinity and beyond, y’all...

The infinite also seems apt description of Christian’s football talent. Not many players in Huskerland history have made such an impact on the game from the very start of their varsity career and the capped it with Power Five college scholarship, but Christian will. Nebraska’s in that hunt, which is great news, but so are powers like Oklahoma, Auburn and USC, survivors in a heated recruiting battle that has raged for years.

“I was focused on just playing the best football I could as a freshman (at Omaha Burke) but after I got a third offer the whole thing just seemed surreal,” he remembers. BTW, that third offer was from the Huskers, extended by then linebackers coach Barrett Ruud. “It was exciting but I didn’t want to relax, I just kept working hard, always wanting to get better.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Last season Christian was also a leading member of what has proven to be the greatest Nebraska high school football team of all time, 2023 Westside. Not only did the Warriors finish the season undefeated but Jones was at his all-time best too, not only serving as one of the team’s many playmakers but also flashing his great athletic ability at wide receiver where he caught 20 passes for 500 yards (25 yards per!) and nine touchdown. Twenty-yards per at 6-3, 225, no wonder there was widespread “flu like symptoms” on nights where DBs would have to try to cover him...

Beside all the physical tools he possesses, and had worked hard to develop to maximum capacity, Christian is also an intense competitor, always has been. Want proof? How about this, back when he was in youth football he was a naturally bigger kid and mostly played in the line in the role of what they call a “striper” which means he couldn’t carry the ball. But just in case he would spend three days in the sauna before games, hoping to make wait so he might get his hands on the ball.

He initially attended high school Burke High where he was a freshman starter, the third leading tackler on an eight-win playoff team, plus there were all those offers. He played for head coach Paul Limongi who the following off-season accepted the job at Westside and Christian followed him to the new school.

“I am very lucky and happy to have developed all the relationships I have through football, and changing schools was probably the greatest move I could have made,” says Christian. “Westside Football is really a brotherhood and my teammates took me in right way, especially the Rezacs (Notre Dame recruits Anthony and Teddy). That also helped me make the social adjustment to my new school because I don’t want to be known for my football but rather as a nice guy who plays football.”

And plays it very well, don’t forget that part...

Born in Omaha, Christian has a twin sister, Darian - she’s the older one - a younger brother who goes by the handle of Dollar Bill (don’t ask) and younger sister, Beneleigh. As for Dollar Bill, Christian likes playing video games with/against his younger, and Christian is also a willing neighborhood volunteer, often helping with yard work. Like any good linebacker he likes him some Black Angus steak and his musical tastes range from country and western to rap, depending on the mood. (Needless to say there is some bite to his pregame tunes.) He’s also a big movie guy with classics like Stepbrother and The Hangover at the top of his list.

Christian carries a sturdy 3.8 GPA despite competing in three varsity sports, with basketball and track also in the mix, and has made the decision to push the clock forward and graduate at mid-term. “There are some hard personal sacrifices that come with that but it is a business decision and sometimes you have to make sacrifices to get what you want,” he explains. “I want to get a head start on the academics and also to give myself the best opportunity to play as soon as possible.”

Given his immense talent that seems likely to be very soon, no matter which school is lucky enough to secure his football services.

As for his commitment Christian is no in rush and doesn’t even really have a firm timeline, he’s more focused and Westside’s 2024 season, his too. “To me the biggest factors in my final decision will include the team’s culture, the chance for my further development as a football player, and my educational opportunities,” says Christian, who plans to study in the field of finance and someday own his own business. “I want to be the best player, man and, someday, husband that I can be.”