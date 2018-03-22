Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 10 6-3 20.5 ppg, 14.0 rpg. She's pretty good.

Jordyn Fiddelke, Ravenna, 11 5-3 19.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg. Put on quite a show at the state tournament, reminding all who watch her play what a talented shooter she really is.

Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Pat's, 11 5-7 16.0 ppg, 5. rpg. Top vote-getter in the SPVA and once she got to state she scored 30 points. Good enough for me.

Hannah Heppner, Stanton, 12 6-1 10.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg. Her physical presence in the paint helped open the gate for an outstanding Stanton offense, and season.