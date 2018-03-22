|Name, School, Grade
|Height
|Vital Statistics
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 10
|
6-3
|
20.5 ppg, 14.0 rpg.
|
She's pretty good.
|
Jordyn Fiddelke, Ravenna, 11
|
5-3
|
19.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg.
|
Put on quite a show at the state tournament, reminding all who watch her play what a talented shooter she really is.
|
Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Pat's, 11
|
5-7
|
16.0 ppg, 5. rpg.
|
Top vote-getter in the SPVA and once she got to state she scored 30 points. Good enough for me.
|
Hannah Heppner, Stanton, 12
|
6-1
|
10.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg.
|
Her physical presence in the paint helped open the gate for an outstanding Stanton offense, and season.
|
Mackenzie Peitzmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 12
|
5-11
|
15.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg.
|
An outstanding athlete, finds ways to score, can run the floor and is a defensive menace.
|
Shailece Porter, Omaha Nation, 12
|
5-6
|
21.5 ppg, 3 rpg.
|
Here's a girl I wish we could have found a place for on the first team. Sensational long range shooter.
|
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, 10
|
5-7
|
20.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg.
|
On her way to a first-team selection under her season ended early due to a knee injury. Brilliant all-around player.
|
Lexi Vertin, Hastings St. Cecilia, 12
|
5-9
|
12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg.
|
Dependable as she is talented, Vertin anchored St. Cecilia's 23-win team that finished third at state.
|
Blake Mann, Burwell, 12
|
5-11
|
15.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg.
|
Holds a fistful of school records and led her team to state for the first time since 1985.
|
Emily Krolikowski, Centura, 12
|
6-1
|
14.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg.
|
Great size and strength, plus the kid's a outstanding athlete. Basically no way to stop her, none that comes to mind anyway...