Class C-2 First Team
Name, School, Grade Height Vital Statistics @HuskerlandBob Sez

Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 10

6-3

20.5 ppg, 14.0 rpg.

She's pretty good.

Jordyn Fiddelke, Ravenna, 11

5-3

19.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg.

Put on quite a show at the state tournament, reminding all who watch her play what a talented shooter she really is.

Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Pat's, 11

5-7

16.0 ppg, 5. rpg.

Top vote-getter in the SPVA and once she got to state she scored 30 points. Good enough for me.

Hannah Heppner, Stanton, 12

6-1

10.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg.

Her physical presence in the paint helped open the gate for an outstanding Stanton offense, and season.

Mackenzie Peitzmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 12

5-11

15.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg.

An outstanding athlete, finds ways to score, can run the floor and is a defensive menace.
Class C-2 Second Team
Name, School, Grade Height Vital Statistics @HuskerlandBob Sez

Shailece Porter, Omaha Nation, 12

5-6

21.5 ppg, 3 rpg.

Here's a girl I wish we could have found a place for on the first team. Sensational long range shooter.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, 10

5-7

20.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg.

On her way to a first-team selection under her season ended early due to a knee injury. Brilliant all-around player.

Lexi Vertin, Hastings St. Cecilia, 12

5-9

12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg.

Dependable as she is talented, Vertin anchored St. Cecilia's 23-win team that finished third at state.

Blake Mann, Burwell, 12

5-11

15.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg.

Holds a fistful of school records and led her team to state for the first time since 1985.

Emily Krolikowski, Centura, 12

6-1

14.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg.

Great size and strength, plus the kid's a outstanding athlete. Basically no way to stop her, none that comes to mind anyway...