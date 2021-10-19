Huskerland Region III, IV Reports: Week 8
Region III (east of Grand Island, north of the Platte River)In Huskerland’s Week 8 game of the week Columbus Scotus rode an outstanding defensive effort to tame the high-powered Boone Central offen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news