Huskerland Region III, IV Reports: Week 7
Region III (east of Grand Island, north of the Platte River)Kale Bird passed for 217 yards and a TD and rushed for another 185 yards and two TDs (4, 80) as Bennington held off Elkhorn High, 42-34, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news