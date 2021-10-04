Huskerland Region III, IV Reports: Week 6
Region III (east of Grand Island, north of the Platte River)Levi Belina rushed for 99 yards and three TDs (8, 6, 7) and Gavin Nelson rushed for 97 yards and two TDs (17, 1) as Howells-Dodge beat St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news