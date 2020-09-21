Huskerland Region III, IV Reports: Week 4
Region III (east of Grand Island, north of Platte River)Drew Sellon completed a throwback pass to quarterback Carter Sintek for the winning - and shocking - two-point conversion as Fremont edged Gr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news