Huskerland Region III, IV Reports for Week 1
Region IIIIn a much-anticipated battle of top-five ranked Class C-1 teams defending state runner-up Pierce beat St. Paul 55-38. Michael Kruntorad led the winners with 192 yards rushing and two TDs ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news