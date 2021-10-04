Huskerland Region I, II Reports: Week 6
Region I (schools west of North Platte)After trailing 7-0 entering the fourth quarter Ogallala sprung to life to spring the upset, 16-13 over Class C-1 No. 8 Cozad, handing the Haymakers their firs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news