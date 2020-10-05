Huskerland Region I, II Reports: Week 6
Region I (North Platte and west)Senior Brian Turek put on quite a show, rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns (13, 23, 27, 2), passed for a TD and returned a kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown as...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news