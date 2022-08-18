Huskerland Prep Report Podcast: No. 1

We're going to try something a little different here on the website and elsewhere, though it's familiar to many of you. We're gonna do a podcast.

Podcasting is something I'd considered for sometime, though to be honest for many years we published longer audio interviews here at huskerlandpreps.rivals.com. With our eager intern, Kaden Hager, on board we decided to give it a go and here we are, presenting our first episode. Podcast episode, that is.

We are discussing the upcoming season and the Week Zero games which will be played on Friday. There will be more to come, and more to discuss, but let's get started and see where we go from here...Huskerland Bob