{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 08:25:00 -0600') }} football

Huskerland Honors Harvard's Trimble For Six-Man State Title

Now a five-time state championship coach Harvard's Scott Trimble led his team to an unbeaten season and the 2019 state Six-Man title.
Now a five-time state championship coach Harvard's Scott Trimble led his team to an unbeaten season and the 2019 state Six-Man title. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

I read somewhere once that it’s always darkest before the dawn. For Harvard football it was pretty dark.The year was 2015 and the program had a new head coach, Scott Trimble, who had been an Cardin...

