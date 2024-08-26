Huskerland Full Disclosure: Six-Man District Previews
Six-Man District 11. Pawnee CityINDIANSKind of a bummer the Indians are ineligible for the playoffs but this team is still going to do a lot of winning. They return five starters on offense and fou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news