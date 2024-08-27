Huskerland Full Disclosure: Class D-1 Districts 1-5 Preview
District 11. Johnson County CentralTHUNDERBIRDSFinishing the season unbeaten at home for the first time ever, making the playoffs for just the third time ever and finishing 6-3 were all high water ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news