News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 11:12:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Huskerland Flashback: Boys Scoring Leaders 1998, 2007, 2010

Back in 2010 Wauneta-Palisade's Chris Bartels (31) was averaging over 22 points per game, leading Class D-2 in the process. This photo was taken at the RPAC tournament final played at Wallace. Wallace remains the only place I have won a cake drawing, for whatever that's worth.
Back in 2010 Wauneta-Palisade's Chris Bartels (31) was averaging over 22 points per game, leading Class D-2 in the process. This photo was taken at the RPAC tournament final played at Wallace. Wallace remains the only place I have won a cake drawing, for whatever that's worth. (Bob Jensen/Huskerland)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

This Week in 1998On the Cover: Madison’s Jesse Stueckrath battles Wayne’s Joel Munson and John Magnuson in a game won by Wayne.Feature Stories: Dan Masters, Plattsmouth; Chris Fischer, Sidney; Chad...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}