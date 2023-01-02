This Week in

1994

On the Cover: Hampton’s Trevor Hoegh works the baseline against Brandon Moore of South Sioux City in a game played at the Nebraska Holiday Classic played at Pershing Auditorium. South Sioux won the game.

Feature Stories: Trish Martin, South Sioux City; Jim Weeks, Beatrice boys basketball coach. Where Are They Now: Ron Simmons, Sumner.

Scoring Average

Class A Boys

1. Matt Miles, Grand Island, 19.2; 2. Ben Ries, Norfolk, 18.8; 3. Donnie Johnson, Omaha Central, 17.2; 4. Chad Nelson, Norfolk, 15.5; 5. Brian Crockett, Bellevue East, 13.3.

Class B Boys

1. Jeff Rotherham, Scottsbluff, 20.0; 2. Todd Linke, Cozad, 19.3; 3. Brad Kraus, Holdrege, 19.2; 4. Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff, 18.0; 5. Matt DeVries, Beatrice, 17.8.

Class C-1

1. Mike Simons, Wahoo, 31.0; 2. Matt Ostermann, Fort Calhoun, 26.3; 3. Eric Strand, Grand Island Central Catholic, 22.7; 4. Jaime Jones, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21.8; 5. Jon Beerbohm, Fairbury, 21.3.

Class C-2

1. Jon Dolliver, Stanton, 29.0; 2. Zach Peterson, Stromsburg, 27.6; 3. Chad Sharp, Pender, 21.3; 3. Ryan Francl, Nebraska Christian, 21.3; 5. Andy Haag, Republican Valley, 21.0.

Class D-1

1. Lindley Thompson, Paxton, 29.6; 2. Dan Dyer, Hyannis, 26.5; 3. Josh Bridges, Polk-Hordville, 25.9; 4. Jeremy Franklin, Wallace, 23.7; 5. Brian Wilson, Culbertson, 23.4.

Class D-2

1. Nate Steinke, Brady, 28.0; 2. Kolby Herman, Clarks, 25.8; 3. Chad Oschner, Elgin, 25.3; 4. Jacob Harris, Sioux County, 24.8; 5. Jeremy Stanislav, Prague, 24.7.

This Week in

2004

On the Cover: Ravenna junior Drake Beranek looks the pass the ball while double-teamed by Kearney Catholic defenders in a game Ravenna won 60-52.

Feature Stories: Andre Wagner, Omaha Northwest; Travis Steinhoff, Crete; Bryan Fink,Wayne; Vanessa Shill, Dundy County; Paige Mazour, Franklin; Jackie Engelhardt, Kenesaw. Idle Chatter: Doug Duda, Kearney radio personality.

Scoring Average

Class A Girls

1. Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central, 19.3; 2. Casey Droeppel, Lincoln Southeast, 19.0; 3. Melissa Tinkham, Kearney, 14.8; 4. Gentry Dietz, Millard North, 12.0; 5. Shakeela Johnson, Lincoln High, 11.8.

Class B Girls

1. Katie Frank, South Sioux City, 23.3; 2. Lindsay Anderson, Holdrege, 20.0; 3. Lesley Olson, Gering, 17.3; 4. Shelby Thompson, Norris, 16.7; 5. Alicia Frederick, GI Northwest, 14.7; 5. Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt, 14.7.

Class C-1 Girls

1. Kay Broekemeier, Central City, 24.8; 2. Katie Volk, Battle Creek, 22.7; 3. Kaitlin Petri, Kearney Catholic, 21.0; 4. Meredy Dubbs,Wood River, 20.0; 5. Ashley Bonczynki, Centura, 17.5.

Class C-2 Girls

1. Jade Meads, Elm Creek, 25.8; 2. Molly Davis, Friend, 18.3; 3. Angie Peters, Laurel-Concord, 17.0; 4. Rachel Vankirk Sutton, 16.8; 5. Kayla Harms, Bridgeport, 16.0.

Class D-1 Girls

1. Courtney Stone, Harvard, 30.0; 2. Kim Faimon, Lawrence-Nelson, 19.8; 3. Cassie Parks, Pope John, 18.3; 4. Leah Sughroue, Maxwell, 16.8; 5. Candace Binder, Spencer-Naper, 16.7.

Class D-2 Girls

1. Maggie Pelster, Clearwater, 20.8; 2. Alicia Thiele, Clearwater, 19.8; 3. Trysta Gruber, Loup County, 19.3; 4. Carlie Sis, Wheatland, 18.5; 5. Nicole Warfield, Minatare, 17.5.

This Week in

2009

On the Cover: GI Central Catholic’s Turner Fahey elevates for a shot over a pair of Minden defenders during a game won by GICC 58-42.

Feature Stories: Caleb Steffensmeier, Creighton Prep; Carly Grenfell, York; Andres Olson, Tekamah-Herman; Josh Reinertson, Gibbon; Alec Martin, Amherst; Trisha Kudrna, Hay Springs.

Scoring Average

Class A Boys

1. Trey Moore, North Platte, 22.0; 2. Sean McGary, Omaha Central, 21.0; 3. Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central, 20.6; 4. Tyler Shields, Kearney, 18.3; 5. Cole Martin, Creighton Prep, 17.3.

Class B Boys

1. Mike Gesell, South Sioux City, 23.3; 2. Michael Peitz, Alliance, 23.0; 3. Kyle Emanuel, Schuyler, 22.0; 4. Tyson Broekemeier, Aurora, 21.8; 5. Andrew Mitties, Plattsmouth, 20.5.

Class C-1 Boys

1. Trevor Bryant, Tekamah-Herman, 25.7; 2. Chase Welty, Centura, 24.0; 3. Anders Olson, Tekamah-Herman, 22.3; 4. Jeff Borer, Valentine, 21.8; 5. Landen Haake, Gothenburg, 21.3.

Class C-2 Boys

1. Chad Clay, Wakefield, 23.0; 1. Justin Kosmicki, Johnson County, 23.0; 3. Ryan Beebe, Cross County, 19.7; 4. Jordan Hakason, Sandy Creek, 19.4; 5. Tyler Swanson, Hemingford, 19.0.

Class D-1

1. Ross Buck, College View, 27.5; 2. Jake Polk, Silver Lake, 24.0; 3. Tee Chut, College View, 23.5; 4. Cody Stewart, Allen, 20.0; 5. Bryce Potter, Elkhorn Valley, 18.5.

Class D-2

1. Austin Kaczor, Ewing, 26.0; 2. Zach Cruz, Hitchcock County, 25.0; 3. Tommy Ruzek, Dodge, 22.7; 4. Justin Jacot,Verdigre, 19.3; 5. Adam Kucera, Litchfield, 19.0