Huskerland D-2 POY: Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw
Next up is Huskerland’s Class D-2 player of the year, Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert.A two-time all-stater, Denkert left a lasting legacy in our game with his heroic 55-carry effort in his team’s state ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news