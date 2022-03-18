Huskerland Class C-2 Girls Basketball COY: Greg Berndt, St. Cecilia
Guess all those kindly folks in the Friday the 13th movies could have taken a lesson from the Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team.They ain’t afraid of nuthin’.Certainly not on the basketball...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news