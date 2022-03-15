Huskerland Class C-2 Boys Basketball COY: Joe Hesse, HLHF
Oh don’t worry, the boys won it too.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family made a sweep of 2022 state basketball championships, with the boys winning for the third time in four years. Their head coach, Joe H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news