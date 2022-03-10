Huskerland Bob's Thursday State Tournament Notebook
Um, it IS Thursday, right?The ol’ body clock is outta whack with this week long state basketball schedule but if it is Thursday, and I have reason to believe it is, then this is Day Two of our semi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news