Huskerland Bob's Take on Thursday's Semifinals
It was Timm’s Time.Already firmly established as one of our state’s premier small school guards, one who would fit nicely in to a lot of Class A settings, Yutan’s Brady Timm carved another notch in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news