Huskerland Bob's Take on the First Two Days of Boys State Hoops
Turns out I was right after all. We will have a great Class C-1 Final Four.It just won’t have unbeaten Milford nor No. 2 seed Kearney Catholic as part of it.What it will have is battle tested Omaha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news