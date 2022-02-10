Huskerland Bob's Take on New C-1, C-2 Schedules, Assorted Matters
More 2022 football schedules talk, this time zeroing in on those for Class C-1 and C-2.Class C-1The biggest news in this class was the rather seismic shift brought about by having longtime powers A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news