Class A: No. 1 Millard South (26-2) v. No. 3 Lincoln High (25-1), 6:15 p.m. Both of these teams overpowered their semifinal opponents; didn't see that comin'. Millard South reaches the final and seems to be at the top of its game. So happy for the Links and what they have accomplished, and last night's decisive win over Millard North shows they are capable of winning it all. Also very cool, having a Class A Lincoln school in the final, always leads to an electric atmosphere. Sticking with the Millard South pick, BTW.

Class B: No. 1 Elkhorn North (24-1) v. No. 2 Skutt Catholic (27-1), 1 p.m. Game of the day. With all due respect to the rest of the Class B field, this is the game that was expected, and greatly anticipated. Both have dominated the competition and have proven they are two of the best teams in the state, period. My money's on Elkhorn North in what should be a highly entertaining game.

Class C-1: No. 1 North Bend Central (27-1) v. No. 3 Adams Central (26-1), 11 a.m. Adams Central completed its second leg of its "hey, what about us?" tour, using senior Kadi Kimberly's historic three-pointer to beat unbeaten Bridgeport, 47-44 in OT. With Kadi's place in school history secured the Patriots now go about trying to make more history, winning their first-ever girls state basketball championship. Three-time champ NBC has wobbled down the stretch in both tournament wins but have found a way to win. Champions do that. Even four-time champs. Sticking with the NBC pick, with a deep bow of respect toward what's happened for Adams Central.

Class C-2: No. 4 Oakland-Craig (26-4) v. No. 2 Pender (26-3), 4:15 p.m. If they have any sense of humor at PBA they will play the theme from Baby Shark when they introduce the kids from The O-C. All those guards, all those hands on defense, all of them filling passing lanes and basically eliminating the idea of opponents getting off a good shot. They might well need to bring in Grandma Shark for this one though, because at its best Pender is a scary team, like in that opening barrage against GACC. These great teams have met twice already, Pender winning by seven then The O-C winning by four, and another high energy contest will surely play out this afternoon. Had The O-C as our darkhorse, that's the pick.

Class D-1: No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia (19-7) v. No. 2 Centura (24-3), 9 a.m. Here's your first game of the day. St. Cecilia trailed No. 1 Ravenna for most of the game before surging to its semifinals victory. Youthful or not, untested at this level or not, it's still St. Cecilia, in its fifth straight state final. Centura turned a lot of heads on Friday, drubbing Cedar Catholic by 20, when Cedar was the talk of media row after their first-round performance. My daughter, Huskerland Jessie, had Centura great Jina Johansen as her first basketball idol, and that means I have a rooting interest of sorts...but Sis, I am staying with my St. Cecilia prediction. Back home they call this a win-win.