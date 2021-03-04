HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland Bob's Take on First Two Days of State

Some quick thoughts on the way out the door for Semifinal Thursday. Which sounds a little weird to say, the part about Semifinal Thursday, I mean.

Tuesday

Class A

Omaha Central 54, Lincoln Southwest 50. Great win for Central, great fun in the fourth quarter, when these two titans traded haymakers with Central superstar Aaniya Webb taking over the game late.

Fremont 72, North Platte 37. Those high flying Tigers are a blast to watch when they get it going on offense, which is most every night. Another 70+ point game, that makes 15 of ‘em this season.

* Saw Jake Markowski at the scorer’s table, hanging out with Pius X head coach Ryan Psota. Jake assured me while his hand was in a cast it had nothing to do with challenging his sister, Alexis Markowski, in a driveway game of one-on-one.

Class B

Scottsbluff 34, Crete 20. Most talked about game of Day One. Teams were a combined 1-of-25 in the second quarter, Scottsbluff leading 9-8 at halftime. Doesn’t diminish the sweet taste of success, though, as the Lady Bearcats end Crete’s drive toward a second straight state title.

Wednesday

Class C-1

Winnebago 48, Grand Island Central Catholic 46. Bago hit some bombs, six threes, to pull the upset, ending GICC’s tumultuous seasons.

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Sidney 20. Lincoln Lutheran is good and deep. Good, and deep. Goodin’ deep. No matter how you say it they looked championship caliber on Wednesday.

Class C-2

Bridgeport 66, Lourdes Central Catholic 48. The mystery surrounding the team from Way Out West was eliminated, that’s a really good team. And Ruthie and Olivia? They are as advertised, outstanding young players, but remember Brooklyn Mohrman also added 16 points.

Ponca 59, GACC 45. After a couple of late season hiccups, including qualifying as a wild card, Ponca bounced back with a great performance against the No. 2 seed. I knew it was in the bag the moment I saw Ponca head coach Bob Hayes pulling the team van into the parking lot.

Class D-1

Weeping Water 55, BDS 45. Most fun player to watch in the tournament so far? Weeping Water’s Grace Cave, with that assortment of funky, Division 1-looking passes. And 26 points. A tip of the cap to another outstanding player, BDS’s Macy Kamler who scored a tough 23 to keep her team in the game.

Class D-2

Wynot 49, CWC 39. Here comes Wynot. This morning’s game with Sacred Heart part of a great Class D-2 doubleheader, the other game featuring two race horse teams, No. 1 St. Francis and Mullen.

* Got to spend a few pregame moments with South Platte’s Tom Weber and Andie Cheleen. It was great to be able to give them a hug of support in this emotionally charged time in their lives. Good to see Autumn Dickmander, too.