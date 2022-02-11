Huskerland Bob's Take on 8-Man, 6-Man Schedules and Stuff
Class D-1We wrote about this back in December when the new classifications came out but, yikes, there was certainly a lot of movement in our biggest eight-man class. Fifteen new programs in Class D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news