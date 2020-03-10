Huskerland Bob's State Boys Tourey Picks: C-2, D-1, D-2
Class C-2First Round: GI Central Catholic (23-3) over Palmyra (19-6), Yutan (22-3) over Ponca (23-4), BRLD (26-0) over Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5), Sutton (23-2) over Centennial (21-4). Semifinals: GI...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news