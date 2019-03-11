Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Bob's Review of Class D-1, Class D-2 BBB State

Wnlor5igapiwpnyyy9jy
It's chaos in the postgame as HLHF head coach Joe Hesse hikes up one of the Sjuts twins - that's Jacob (24), right? - after the BulldogsX2 beat Archbishop Bergan for the Class D-1 state championship.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class D-1: Once all those kids from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family get old enough to drive, look out.For now they are simply old enough to win state. In a rematch of the subdistrict final the Bulldog...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}