Class A

First Round: Millard South (28-1) over Lincoln Southwest (18-8), Lincoln Pius X (23-1) over North Platte (19-4), Omaha Westside (22-4) over Fremont (17-6), Lincoln East (22-3) over Papillion-LaVista (20-6). Semifinals: Millard South over Pius X, Westside over Lincoln East. Final: Millard South over Omaha Westside. Best Darkhorse: Pius X. Player You Must See Play: Jayme Horan, Millard South. The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year and headed to play her college ball at Creighton, Jayme will first attempt to lead her uber talented team to the state title. After last year’s first-round disaster (don’t say Lincoln East, don’t say Lincoln East) we believe she will. Then again, her team will likely play Lincoln East in the semifinals. @HuskerlandBob Sez: As usual there are several contenders for the title but besides the fact Millard South is the most talented team the girls basketball gods seem to own the Patriots one after how it all ended last season. (But Westside is really on a roll, you can never overlook Pius and, well, Lincoln East is sitting right there...)

Class B

First Round: Crete (24-1) over Norris (13-9), Grand Island Northwest (21-5) over Sidney (19-6), Beatrice (20-3) over Platteview (16-8), Bennington (21-2) over Scottsbluff (16-10). Semifinals: Crete over GI Northwest, Bennington over Beatrice. Final: Crete over Bennington. Best Darkhorse: GI Northwest. Player You Must See Play: Morgan Maly, Crete. Like Horan she’s headed to Creighton, like Horan she’s got some unfinished business to take care of before she leaves. Also like Horan she’s strong and physical, and like Horan she’s going to leave her high school as a state champion. @Huskerland Sez: We will likely have a rematch of last year’s state final when Crete and Northwest square off in the semifinals, and that one will be fun with Maly and Northwest sharpshooter Whitney Brown in the spotlight. Really like what Bennington has done and through it’s been 11 years since the Badgers reached state, they were in the finals that season too.

Class C-1

First Round: Lincoln Christian (21-3) over Malcolm (19-6), Wahoo (18-7) over St. Paul (23-2), Chadron (23-2) over Adams Central (16-10), North Bend Central (24-2) over West Point-Beemer (23-5). Semifinals: Lincoln Christian over Wahoo, North Bend Central over Chadron. Final: Lincoln Christian over North Bend Central. Best Darkhorse: St. Paul. Player You Must See Play: Kendal Brigham, Wahoo. A lot of why I feel Wahoo is so dangerous in this tournament is tied to the tireless, and explosive, performance you can expect from Kendal. Her speed and confidence in running the Wahoo break is something to see. @HuskerlandBob Sez: Picking Lincoln Christian to win a state basketball tournament isn’t exactly the most edgy approach to take but the Crusaders just seem a step ahead of the pack. That said, watch out for not only Wahoo but also Adams Central and West Point-Beemer in that first round - having all three of them win on Thursday wouldn’t be the biggest basketball shock of all time. And if St. Paul does get out of that scary first-round, look out.