Class C-1 Drama. Both top seeds, three-time champ North Bend Central and unbeaten Bridgeport, struggled to win on Wednesday. They won, that matters, but still. Malcolm held a late lead on NBC before losing in their regular season game, and NBC is not at full strength. As for the other game, Adams Central matches up well with Bridgeport - duh, @HuskerlandBob, they ARE 25-1. Both these games could wind up in upset finishes, especially if Malcolm's offense gets hot and Adams Central's size can control the paint.

Millard South v. Bellevue West III. They've played twice, two two-point decisions, the second one taking 93 points to win. We have discussed how Millard South could put a bow on its great run with this year's seniors, and winning tonight would be a huge step in the right direction. Millard South has so much offensive firepower but if its defense comes out with the intensity it showed early in Wednesday's game, that would be game changer.

Britt Prince is Good. The kid is certainly a generational talented and we should all enjoy the chance to watch her play as often as possible. Talk about the 28 points, which looked so easy, but the three length-of-the-court passes she executed were things of beauty, especially the, what, 30-foot bounce pass, which was perfectly delivered for layup. Talked to her after the game, she didn't even remember that pass, the best thing I saw on the court on Thursday. Oh, and we are one day closer to Elkhorn North v. Skutt II.

Class C-2's Crowded Room. You get the top four seeds in this power packed Final Four, all of them good enough to win state. Your champion may well come from the Pender-GACC game, but that first semifinal, the one between Crofton and Oakland-Craig, that figures to be one of the two or three best games of the day. Watch the physical guard play by both teams, whichever wins that battle, wins the game. And is Saturday's favorite.

Boy, That Looks Familiar. Shelton girls basketball has made quite a name for itself the past couple of seasons, joining The Same Old Crowd in the Class D-2 semifinals...you know, Sacred Heart, St. Francis, Wynot. Wynot is the scariest No. 6 seed in the tournament, Sacred Heart took care of business in the opening round, St. Francis showed some pluck in holding off a very good McCool Junction team, and Shelton will be subbing five at a time, making it tough on the PA guy. Just feels like we wind up with another Sacred Heart v. Wynot final.

Guess We'll See. No. 1 Ravenna and No. 2 Centura both played great basketball in advancing and will now face battle-tested St. Cecilia and Cedar Catholic, respectively. The former have basically dominated their competition, while the latter pair has been beaten up a few times during the course of the season. How much does either matter? I do know this, Ravenna played like a state champion team for much of that opening win against Sumner-E-M, and the Girls in Blue beat Centura twice, so there is that. St. Cecilia, so young and talented, seeking a fifth straight state final, looked like a champion, too. And Cedar played the best of all of them in the opening round. You want Ravenna and Centura to get to the finish line as a reward for a season's worth of greatness, but again it just feels like St. Cecilia v. Cedar.