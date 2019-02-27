Huskerland Bob's GBB State Tourney Picks, C2-D2
And now a preview of the Class C-2 through D-2 girls state tournament brackets:Class C-2: First Round - Oakland-Craig (21-3) over Ponca (23-3), Superior (19-5) over Hastings St. Cecilia (23-1), Cro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news