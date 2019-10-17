Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8
|Game
|Why This One?
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
20. Lawrence-Nelson (3-3) at Axtell (4-2).
|
Once again the Raiders have faced a brutal early schedule. This would be a signature win for the rising Axtell program.
|
It'll be closer than you think...Lawrence-Nelson 28, Axtell 24.
|
19. Cozad (4-3) at Lexington (3-4).
|
Such a rich tradition, glad this rivalry game is back on the books.
|
Somewhere Ted Harvey is smiling...Lexington 27, Cozad 19.
|
18. Howells-Dodge (6-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-2).
|
This is the Jags' all the way but also a chance to offer a fist bump to the L-C-C program, which has played a lot of good football the past two seasons.
|
In the muddy waters of Class D-1 football Howells-Dodge appears the pick of the litter...Howells-Dodge 44, Laurel-Concord 24.
|
17. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) at Brady (4-2).
|
Brady is loaded with talented seniors and is two points from being 5-1. The Knights have pounded a schedule filled with sub .500 teams, so this could be more of a test than you think.
|
Even so, Sandhills/Thedford is as healthy as its been all season...Sandhills/
Thedford 48, Brady 32.
|
16. Aurora (4-3) at Milford (4-3).
|
Aurora has won three in a row after a 1-3 start, those losses coming to teams now a combined 20-1. Milford has won four out of five but probably doesn't have the firepower to pull the upset.
|
Huskies shaping up to be the joker in the C-1 postseason deck...Aurora 30, Milford 15.
|
15. West Holt (4-2) at Creighton (4-2).
|
This one got a lot more interesting after Creighton was upset by North Central. West Holt has won four in a row.
|
Just don't see Creighton losing twice in a row...then again, I didn't see the Bulldogs losing last week, either...Creighton 27, West Holt 17.
|
14. Tri County (5-2) at Southern (4-2).
|
Nice game pitting two teams which showed great improvement in 2019.
|
Get out your calculator...Tri County 50, Southern 44.
|
13. Millard North (3-4) at Omaha Burke (6-1).
|
Millard North has won three in a row and its running game has been churning out yards. Hold onto the ball and maybe the Mustangs make things interesting.
|
Dunno. Burke is playing like it intends to defend that state title...Omaha Burke 26, Millard North 13.
|
12. Morrill (4-2) at Hemingford (3-3).
|
This is where we find out if Pinocchio is a real boy. Morrill has that four wins but in order to qualify for the playoffs they need to beat Hemingford, a state champion program.
|
If you read our story about Morrill's Tanner Whetham you are probably pulling for the Lions...Hemingford 39, Morrill 29.
|
11. Omaha North (3-4) at Bellevue West (7-0).
|
Bellevue West has cruised against a schedule that features one team with a winning record. Omaha North has four losses to teams with a combined record of 25-3, two of them by four points or less.
|
You don't suppose...nah...
Bellevue West 38, Omaha North 20.
|
10. BRLD (7-0) at Archbishop Bergan (6-1).
|
Another game that could have been more juicier if not for Bergan's 52-point loss to The O-C. Hopefully the Knights overcome the shell shock to play a better game.
|
Because they will need to against C-2's top-ranked team...BRLD 38, Archbishop Bergan 14.
|
9. Centura (5-2) at St. Paul (7-0).
|
The fact this is such an intense rivalry game will probably dull Centura's chances of pulling the upset, though the Centurions have won five in a row.
|
Not even Mohanna and Red Shoes can't dance their way out of this one...St. Paul 28, Centura 14.
|
8. Sioux County (6-0) at Cody-Kilgore (6-0).
|
The Six-Man line forms behind Harvard but these two teams are legit finals contenders. A 1 o'clock start at Cody, sounds like heaven.
|
Two different times this week Sowbelly Canyon has come up in conversation, I wonder if that's an omen...Cody-Kilgore 38, Sioux County 34.
|
7. Battle Creek (6-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-3).
|
Gee, it sure makes a difference when your all-state running back returns to the lineup. Cedar has won four in a row since losing its first three games to No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 in the C-2 ratings.
|
Surely our friends at Battle Creek are finished savoring that Norfolk Catholic win, right?...Battle Creek 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9.
|
6. Gothenburg (6-1) at Ogallala (6-1).
|
Earlier this season Ogallala had a chance to plant its flag at Kearney Catholic. Didn't work. Gothenburg has shut out its last three opponents.
|
Typing this while trying to remember the name of that former Gothenburg drive-in south of the tracks...Gothenburg 27, Ogallala 12.
|
5. Shelby-Rising City (6-1) at North Bend Central (6-1).
|
SRC lost for the first time last week and wants to steady the ship to prevent a disappointing district finish. NBC was legit in that shutout win over Aquinas.
|
In honor of the world's greatest chain crew we take...Shelby-Rising City 21, North Bend Central 18.
|
4. Creighton Prep (6-1) at Millard South (6-1).
|
Prep has walked the high wire better than the Flying Walendas so far this season, winning games by 3, 4, 1 and 2 points. A win against Millard South, by no matter how few points, would certainly spiff up the Junior Jays resume.
|
I was watching ABC news when the report came in from Puerto Rico...Millard South 35, Creighton Prep 14.
|
3. Central Valley (6-0) at CWCE (6-0).
|
Central Valley has found a way to overcome the injury loss of junior all-stater Jackson McIntyre but this is a huge step up in pay grade as the Cougars have only one win over a team with more than two wins. CWCE also has only one win over a team with more than two wins, but is healthy.
|
And that's the difference in the game...CWCE 32, Central Valley 30.
|
2. Adams Central (7-0) at Kearney Catholic (6-1).
|
This is the game the Stars have been shooting for, and come into it smokin' hot, winners of five in a row, two of them over 6-1 teams. (Go ahead, do the math...) Adams Central has posted back-to-back shutouts and beaten five teams with winning records.
|
Good luck to Evan Johnson tonight in his pursuit of making Class C-1 passing history...Adams Central 28, Kearney Catholic 14.
|
1. Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) at Cambridge (6-0).
|
Can't wait. Cambridge opened the season by scoring 74 points on 5-1 Ravenna and has been up in the stirrups while winning big ever since. Dundy has dominated its schedule but hasn't seen anything like that Trojans passing game.
|
Undefeated Cambridge in a big game. Leaves me remembering the late, great Stu Minnick and that ratty old lucky windbreaker of his...even so, call it an upset...Dundy 44, Cambridge 40.