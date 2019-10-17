20. Lawrence-Nelson (3-3) at Axtell (4-2). Once again the Raiders have faced a brutal early schedule. This would be a signature win for the rising Axtell program. It'll be closer than you think...Lawrence-Nelson 28, Axtell 24.

19. Cozad (4-3) at Lexington (3-4). Such a rich tradition, glad this rivalry game is back on the books. Somewhere Ted Harvey is smiling...Lexington 27, Cozad 19.

18. Howells-Dodge (6-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-2). This is the Jags' all the way but also a chance to offer a fist bump to the L-C-C program, which has played a lot of good football the past two seasons. In the muddy waters of Class D-1 football Howells-Dodge appears the pick of the litter...Howells-Dodge 44, Laurel-Concord 24.

17. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) at Brady (4-2). Brady is loaded with talented seniors and is two points from being 5-1. The Knights have pounded a schedule filled with sub .500 teams, so this could be more of a test than you think. Even so, Sandhills/Thedford is as healthy as its been all season...Sandhills/ Thedford 48, Brady 32.

16. Aurora (4-3) at Milford (4-3). Aurora has won three in a row after a 1-3 start, those losses coming to teams now a combined 20-1. Milford has won four out of five but probably doesn't have the firepower to pull the upset. Huskies shaping up to be the joker in the C-1 postseason deck...Aurora 30, Milford 15.

15. West Holt (4-2) at Creighton (4-2). This one got a lot more interesting after Creighton was upset by North Central. West Holt has won four in a row. Just don't see Creighton losing twice in a row...then again, I didn't see the Bulldogs losing last week, either...Creighton 27, West Holt 17.

14. Tri County (5-2) at Southern (4-2). Nice game pitting two teams which showed great improvement in 2019. Get out your calculator...Tri County 50, Southern 44.

13. Millard North (3-4) at Omaha Burke (6-1). Millard North has won three in a row and its running game has been churning out yards. Hold onto the ball and maybe the Mustangs make things interesting. Dunno. Burke is playing like it intends to defend that state title...Omaha Burke 26, Millard North 13.

12. Morrill (4-2) at Hemingford (3-3). This is where we find out if Pinocchio is a real boy. Morrill has that four wins but in order to qualify for the playoffs they need to beat Hemingford, a state champion program. If you read our story about Morrill's Tanner Whetham you are probably pulling for the Lions...Hemingford 39, Morrill 29.

11. Omaha North (3-4) at Bellevue West (7-0). Bellevue West has cruised against a schedule that features one team with a winning record. Omaha North has four losses to teams with a combined record of 25-3, two of them by four points or less. You don't suppose...nah... Bellevue West 38, Omaha North 20.

10. BRLD (7-0) at Archbishop Bergan (6-1). Another game that could have been more juicier if not for Bergan's 52-point loss to The O-C. Hopefully the Knights overcome the shell shock to play a better game. Because they will need to against C-2's top-ranked team...BRLD 38, Archbishop Bergan 14.

9. Centura (5-2) at St. Paul (7-0). The fact this is such an intense rivalry game will probably dull Centura's chances of pulling the upset, though the Centurions have won five in a row. Not even Mohanna and Red Shoes can't dance their way out of this one...St. Paul 28, Centura 14.

8. Sioux County (6-0) at Cody-Kilgore (6-0). The Six-Man line forms behind Harvard but these two teams are legit finals contenders. A 1 o'clock start at Cody, sounds like heaven. Two different times this week Sowbelly Canyon has come up in conversation, I wonder if that's an omen...Cody-Kilgore 38, Sioux County 34.

7. Battle Creek (6-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-3). Gee, it sure makes a difference when your all-state running back returns to the lineup. Cedar has won four in a row since losing its first three games to No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 in the C-2 ratings. Surely our friends at Battle Creek are finished savoring that Norfolk Catholic win, right?...Battle Creek 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9.

6. Gothenburg (6-1) at Ogallala (6-1). Earlier this season Ogallala had a chance to plant its flag at Kearney Catholic. Didn't work. Gothenburg has shut out its last three opponents. Typing this while trying to remember the name of that former Gothenburg drive-in south of the tracks...Gothenburg 27, Ogallala 12.

5. Shelby-Rising City (6-1) at North Bend Central (6-1). SRC lost for the first time last week and wants to steady the ship to prevent a disappointing district finish. NBC was legit in that shutout win over Aquinas. In honor of the world's greatest chain crew we take...Shelby-Rising City 21, North Bend Central 18.

4. Creighton Prep (6-1) at Millard South (6-1). Prep has walked the high wire better than the Flying Walendas so far this season, winning games by 3, 4, 1 and 2 points. A win against Millard South, by no matter how few points, would certainly spiff up the Junior Jays resume. I was watching ABC news when the report came in from Puerto Rico...Millard South 35, Creighton Prep 14.

3. Central Valley (6-0) at CWCE (6-0). Central Valley has found a way to overcome the injury loss of junior all-stater Jackson McIntyre but this is a huge step up in pay grade as the Cougars have only one win over a team with more than two wins. CWCE also has only one win over a team with more than two wins, but is healthy. And that's the difference in the game...CWCE 32, Central Valley 30.

2. Adams Central (7-0) at Kearney Catholic (6-1). This is the game the Stars have been shooting for, and come into it smokin' hot, winners of five in a row, two of them over 6-1 teams. (Go ahead, do the math...) Adams Central has posted back-to-back shutouts and beaten five teams with winning records. Good luck to Evan Johnson tonight in his pursuit of making Class C-1 passing history...Adams Central 28, Kearney Catholic 14.