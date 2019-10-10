20. Eustis-Farnam (4-2) at Wilcox-Hildreth (4-1). Lots of strange stuff going on in the six-man top ten. Didn't really see this one coming but regardless who wins the shakeup will continue. You can't always compare scores (yes you can) so this might not make numerical sense but...Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Eustis-Farnam 34.

19. Sandhills Valley (3-2) at Sioux County (5-0). In between the snow banks we have Sioux County, which is the team we thought we'd see last season, and Sandhills Valley which is gaining steam in a big way. A Sandhills Valley win won't be an upset but I'm going with the Sowbelly Canyon bunch...Sioux County 40, Sandhills Valley 28.

18. Kearney Catholic (5-1) at Cozad (4-2). Stars won in a physical way against Sutton - very impressive - while Cozad, like the late, great George Carlin once said, seems to have gotten its stuff together. When you go on vacation you take a smaller version of your stuff. Or to Cozad for that matter...Kearney Catholic 28, Cozad 21.

17. Columbus Lakeview (3-3) at Columbus Scotus (5-1). Lakeview has lost three in a row and Scotus barely survived previously unbeaten Bishop Neumann but I can assure you the game will be played with great, um, vigor. And vigor, of course, is just another word for, um, enthusiasm...Scotus 33, Lakeview 27.

16. Hastings (5-1) at Seward (3-3). Week after week Hastings has proven the doubters wrong - this team is for real. Seward maybe not have gotten that memo, however. Seward will be the best team Hastings has played in a month, so call it an upset...Seward 20, Hastings 16.

15. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-1) at Lutheran High Northeast (3-2). Lutheran High's losses are to No. 1 Howells-Dodge and No. 2 Wakefield and the Eagles have smoked everybody else. Laurel-C-C is enjoying its best season in a long time. That enjoyment might take a night off on Friday, however...Lutheran High 44, Laurel-C-C 28.

14. Southern (4-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (4-1). Both these teams are winning big yet are backup singers to the group on center stage. Winner goes to 5-1 and that's when you have a chance for your own solo career. For a frame of reference, Southern has never won a playoff game and lost its last six postseason games by an average of 36 points. Which is what makes this so much fun...Southern 29, Elmwood-Murdock 28.

13. Lincoln Southwest (4-2) at Kearney (4-2). Kearney has proven it can hang with the big boys, Southwest will be out to prove the same thing here. My guess is Kearney puts aside the Millard West loss and wins...Kearney 37, Lincoln Southwest 21.

12. Omaha Gross (3-3) at Norris (4-2). This is mostly about pointing out what a sensational passing attack Gross has put together. Now, about stopping that Norris running game... BTW, on the night Omaha Gross its 2012 state title my family and I left for Cancun. Can't wait for Gross to win it again...Norris 29, Omaha Gross 18.

11. Centennial (3-3) at Shelby-Rising City (6-0). Centennial's got that whole box of chocolates thing going but that win over NBC last Friday could serve as a launching pad for another extended postseason stay. On the advice of former Centennial superstar Scott Simonson you can call it an upset...Centennial 36, Shelby-Rising City 30.

10. Riverside (4-1) at Plainview (5-0). We enjoyed our visit with Nate Christensen and Plainview has been impressive to date. Riverside's won four in a row but hasn't seen a team like this. At least that's what Harrison Lingenfelter told me...Plainview 39, Riverside 26.

9. Aquinas (5-1) at North Bend Central (5-1). Speaking of NBC here is a chance to get back on the horse, big time. To quote the great George Strait, Tigers will be looking for eight when they pull that brake but the reports I get on the judge are not good...Aquinas 24, NBC 9.

8. Valentine (4-2) at Gothenburg (5-1). G-Men have lost only to unbeaten Adams Central, the only game in which they've allowed more than six points. I guess if you're Valentine you're out to score at least seven...Gothenburg 19, Valentine 7.

7. Hitchcock County (4-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (5-0). Consider this the hors d'oeuvre before Dundy sees Cambridge next week. While I love what its accomplished this season Hitchcock's as big a mystery to me as they are you, I haven't heard from them all season long. Can't imagine Dundy will lose its focus before next week's big game...right?...Dundy County 55, Hitchcock County 24.

6. Omaha Westside (5-1) at Elkhorn South (4-2). Both these outstanding teams are waiting on the doorstep to the Class A banquet room. Winner gets to pull up a chair. Heard from my old buddy Jack Paradis the other day, sorta made my day...Elkhorn South 26, Omaha Westside 24.

5. Arcadia/Loup City (4-1) at Burwell (4-1). Like last year ALC stumbled early then is coming on strong. Last year the Rebels played the eventual state runners-up to within nine points. Which seems about right...Burwell 21, ALC 12.

4. Bishop Neumann (5-1) at Wahoo (6-0). Me too, I would have liked this to be a battle of unbeatens but this is still as real a rivalry as there is in the state. There's a message in there somewhere. All I know is Randy Shada was a big deal back at Anselmo-Merna. That's all I know...Wahoo 27, Bishop Neumann 11.

3. Archbishop Bergan (6-0) at Oakland-Craig (6-0). Oakland-Craig has played zero teams with winning records but has three shuouts, and one near shutout, to its credit. Bergan has beaten one team with a winning record. Mix in unbeaten BRLD and these next two weeks are going to be a blast in C2-2 district play. Fire up the barby...Oakland-Craig 28, Archbishop Bergan 14.

2. Omaha Skutt (6-0) at Waverly (6-0). Skutt has been the cat's pajamas in Class B since the off-season. (Summer weight pajamas, I'd assume.) Waverly is better than it was last year as a state runner-up. Pretty sure last year's state semifinal has been mentioned at Waverly a time or two since...you have to mix in the occasional upset call, right?...right?...Waverly 15, Omaha Skutt 13.