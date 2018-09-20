1. Omaha Westside (4-0) at Creighton Prep (3-1), Thursday. Every school in town calls Prep their rival but Westside means it. Warriors are also looking for the win that will stamp them as a playoff final four contender. This could be it. Omaha Westside 21, Creighton Prep 17.

2. Columbus Lakeview (4-0) at Bishop Neumann (4-0). Both teams have methodically worked their way to this point in the season, unbeaten after four games. A Lakeview win would have to be considered an upset, right? Bishop Neumann 26, Lakeview 20.

3. Adams Central (3-1) at Ord (3-1). Both teams have lost to high profile opponents - AC to No. 1 Aurora, Ord to No. 2 Pierce. Ord has won this game each of their last two meetings, last year by a single point. Ord 21, Adams Central 20.

4. West Pointer-Beemer (4-0) at Wahoo (3-1). This game reminds me a lot of Lakeview-Neumann in that the Cadets are state ranked yet considered the underdog. We don't have that backwards, do we? Wahoo 31, WP-Beemer 21.

5. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) at Auburn (4-0). Auburn arrives right on a schedule while A-G has got a little bit of Average Joe's Gym in it, the lovable underdog prepared to shock the world. Auburn 28, Ashland-Greenwood 14.

6. Kenesaw (3-0) at Axtell (3-0). Given the graduation losses it suffered Kenesaw is off to an amazing start. Axtell is loaded with speed and skill but hasn't faced a foe of this caliber. Kenesaw 36, Axtell 25.

7. Randolph (3-0) at Hartington-Newcastle (3-0). A week in advance of Huskerland's 2018 game of the year v. Allen (wait, you'll see) Hartington-Newcastle will be out to assuage concerns regarding its top-tenness. Only one way to to do that. Hartington-Newcastle 48, Randolph 44.

8. Doniphan-Trumbull (4-0) at Sutton (3-1). Sutton off its turnover-filled loss to No. 1 Centennial, D-T with a serious case of "hey, what about us?" If D-T holds up at the line of scrimmage its passing game could be the difference. Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Sutton 28.

9. Wisner-Pilger (3-0) at GACC (3-0). While messing with my what-would-Scotty-Kvols-do bracelet I'm afraid the boys Gators ain't seen anything like GACC. GACC 48, Wisner-Pilger 28.

10. GI Central Catholic (3-1) at Centura (3-1). Here's two teams on pace to far out-perform their 2017 level. Can't imagine there won't be 600 yards of passing or more. Centura 33, GICC 26.

11. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) at Freeman (3-1). Is it too early to call this a district title game? Didn't think so. Wilber-Clatonia 25, Freeman 20.

12. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-0) at Meridian (3-0). It's really admirable the climb Meridian football has made the past couple of seasons but this here is a mighty steep grade. FCSH 50, Meridian 20.

13. Brady (3-0) at Mullen (3-0). Thing is Mullen is just a lot better than the other D-2 teams out west. (The real west.) That said Brady's got a nice team and can score points, just not sure how many this Friday. Mullen 52, Brady 18.

14. Mitchell (3-1) at Ogallala (3-1). Ogallala has a fun team, lots of speed and skill, and Mitchell's won three in a row while nobody was looking. Well, not exactly nobody. Ogallala 34, Mitchell 16.

15. Lutheran High NE (2-1) at Howells-Dodge (2-1). Gotta admit last week's 70-66 loss to Wakefield by Lutheran High dimmed the lights on this one a bit but in fairness Wakefield played H-D within 10 points and is probably as good a 1-2 team as you'll find in the state. Howells-Dodge 24, Lutheran High 20.

16. Omaha Northwest (3-1) at Millard South (3-1). Northwest has won as many as three games only once in the past 15 seasons but here the Huskies are, all 3-1 and stuff. Millard South out to bounce back from miserable overtime loss to Millard West. Millard South 40, Omaha Northwest 14.

17. Aquinas (2-2) at Centennial (4-0). Centennial DOES have something in the tank after leveling Sutton, right? Centennial 21, Aquinas 7.

18. GI Northwest (1-3) at Seward (4-0). Man, his Northwest schedule is murder. So is that Seward passing game. Seward 35, GINW 25.

19. Ravenna (3-0) at Fullerton (2-1). Ravenna is one of the Class D-1 flavors of the month but Fully is a dangerous football team. Ravenna 28, Fullerton 26.