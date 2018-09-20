Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 5
|Game
|Why This One?
|Survey Sez...
|
1. Omaha Westside (4-0) at Creighton Prep (3-1), Thursday.
|
Every school in town calls Prep their rival but Westside means it. Warriors are also looking for the win that will stamp them as a playoff final four contender. This could be it.
|
Omaha Westside 21, Creighton Prep 17.
|
2. Columbus Lakeview (4-0) at Bishop Neumann (4-0).
|
Both teams have methodically worked their way to this point in the season, unbeaten after four games. A Lakeview win would have to be considered an upset, right?
|
Bishop Neumann 26, Lakeview 20.
|
3. Adams Central (3-1) at Ord (3-1).
|
Both teams have lost to high profile opponents - AC to No. 1 Aurora, Ord to No. 2 Pierce. Ord has won this game each of their last two meetings, last year by a single point.
|
Ord 21, Adams Central 20.
|
4. West Pointer-Beemer (4-0) at Wahoo (3-1).
|
This game reminds me a lot of Lakeview-Neumann in that the Cadets are state ranked yet considered the underdog. We don't have that backwards, do we?
|
Wahoo 31, WP-Beemer 21.
|
5. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) at Auburn (4-0).
|
Auburn arrives right on a schedule while A-G has got a little bit of Average Joe's Gym in it, the lovable underdog prepared to shock the world.
|
Auburn 28, Ashland-Greenwood 14.
|
6. Kenesaw (3-0) at Axtell (3-0).
|
Given the graduation losses it suffered Kenesaw is off to an amazing start. Axtell is loaded with speed and skill but hasn't faced a foe of this caliber.
|
Kenesaw 36, Axtell 25.
|
7. Randolph (3-0) at Hartington-Newcastle (3-0).
|
A week in advance of Huskerland's 2018 game of the year v. Allen (wait, you'll see) Hartington-Newcastle will be out to assuage concerns regarding its top-tenness. Only one way to to do that.
|
Hartington-Newcastle 48, Randolph 44.
|
8. Doniphan-Trumbull (4-0) at Sutton (3-1).
|
Sutton off its turnover-filled loss to No. 1 Centennial, D-T with a serious case of "hey, what about us?" If D-T holds up at the line of scrimmage its passing game could be the difference.
|
Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Sutton 28.
|
9. Wisner-Pilger (3-0) at GACC (3-0).
|
While messing with my what-would-Scotty-Kvols-do bracelet I'm afraid the boys Gators ain't seen anything like GACC.
|
GACC 48, Wisner-Pilger 28.
|
10. GI Central Catholic (3-1) at Centura (3-1).
|
Here's two teams on pace to far out-perform their 2017 level. Can't imagine there won't be 600 yards of passing or more.
|
Centura 33, GICC 26.
|
11. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) at Freeman (3-1).
|
Is it too early to call this a district title game? Didn't think so.
|
Wilber-Clatonia 25, Freeman 20.
|
12. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-0) at Meridian (3-0).
|
It's really admirable the climb Meridian football has made the past couple of seasons but this here is a mighty steep grade.
|
FCSH 50, Meridian 20.
|
13. Brady (3-0) at Mullen (3-0).
|
Thing is Mullen is just a lot better than the other D-2 teams out west. (The real west.) That said Brady's got a nice team and can score points, just not sure how many this Friday.
|
Mullen 52, Brady 18.
|
14. Mitchell (3-1) at Ogallala (3-1).
|
Ogallala has a fun team, lots of speed and skill, and Mitchell's won three in a row while nobody was looking. Well, not exactly nobody.
|
Ogallala 34, Mitchell 16.
|
15. Lutheran High NE (2-1) at Howells-Dodge (2-1).
|
Gotta admit last week's 70-66 loss to Wakefield by Lutheran High dimmed the lights on this one a bit but in fairness Wakefield played H-D within 10 points and is probably as good a 1-2 team as you'll find in the state.
|
Howells-Dodge 24, Lutheran High 20.
|
16. Omaha Northwest (3-1) at Millard South (3-1).
|
Northwest has won as many as three games only once in the past 15 seasons but here the Huskies are, all 3-1 and stuff. Millard South out to bounce back from miserable overtime loss to Millard West.
|
Millard South 40, Omaha Northwest 14.
|
17. Aquinas (2-2) at Centennial (4-0).
|
Centennial DOES have something in the tank after leveling Sutton, right?
|
Centennial 21, Aquinas 7.
|
18. GI Northwest (1-3) at Seward (4-0).
|
Man, his Northwest schedule is murder. So is that Seward passing game.
|
Seward 35, GINW 25.
|
19. Ravenna (3-0) at Fullerton (2-1).
|
Ravenna is one of the Class D-1 flavors of the month but Fully is a dangerous football team.
|
Ravenna 28, Fullerton 26.
|
20. Maxwell (2-1) at Medicine Valley (2-1).
|
Maxwell ain't gonna score 90 and it ain't gonna score 12. What Med Valley scores probably factors into this equation somewhere.
|
Maxwell 42, Medicine Valley 28.