{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 09:22:00 -0500') }}

Huskerland Bob's BBB State Tourney Review, Class A-B

Happy days for Lincoln Pius X and their star senior guard, Charlie Easley (44), after the Thunderbolts go double overtime to win Class B.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com

@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990.

Always a sense of melancholy when yours truly writes this column. It represents the end of the road for the 2018-19 Huskerland season, football and basketball included.At hand we revisit the 2019 b...

