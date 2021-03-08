Huskerland Bob Recaps Girls State Tournament Championship Saturday
Our 2021 girls state basketball tournament final last Saturday gave us something old, something new, and a lot of blue.The new was first-time state champion Weeping Water, which won Class D-1 in st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news