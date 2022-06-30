 HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland Bob on the Temporary DL
Huskerland Bob on the Temporary DL

I know, it seems like just last year Bennington's Dylan Mostek (24) scored this touchdown in the state final. I will be back with some more of our 2022 football previews early next week.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Especially if you don't follow me on Twitter you probably wondered what's happened, or not happened, with our website this week.

Long story short, I had a mild heart attack on Monday (hence, one story up that day) and have been in the hospital since. I had one stent successfully placed on Tuesday and will have a second done on Friday afternoon. I, and our website, will be up to snuff early next week. And BTW, when somebody describes it as a "mild" heart attack I will guaranteed they are talking about sombody else's heart attack. (wink)

In the meantime I am going to repost a few stories to buy me some time. I am feeling good, healed well from the first stent, and expect the same on Friday. See you on the other side...Bob

