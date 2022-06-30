Huskerland Bob on the Temporary DL

Especially if you don't follow me on Twitter you probably wondered what's happened, or not happened, with our website this week.

Long story short, I had a mild heart attack on Monday (hence, one story up that day) and have been in the hospital since. I had one stent successfully placed on Tuesday and will have a second done on Friday afternoon. I, and our website, will be up to snuff early next week. And BTW, when somebody describes it as a "mild" heart attack I will guaranteed they are talking about sombody else's heart attack. (wink)

In the meantime I am going to repost a few stories to buy me some time. I am feeling good, healed well from the first stent, and expect the same on Friday. See you on the other side...Bob