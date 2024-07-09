This has been a longtime coming but I now have achieved clarity and am ready to talk.

No, it’s not the speech I had worked up if I had won the Heisman but rather an announcement regarding Huskerland Prep Report’s annual football preview magazine. We are going to have one.

Here is what you need to know:

1. We will publish a 2024 Huskerland football preview magazine. It will appear in the same format we have all enjoyed for these many years.

2. The cost will be $25.00, which includes shipping costs.

3. You can order either by mailing a check to Jensen Publishing, 19109 Hampton Drive, Omaha NE 68136, emailing me at jensenpub@hamilton.net, or texting me at 308-940-2136. If you email or text I will send you a digital statement and get you on the list. Please, no phone calls to order, thanks.

* For the past several months I have been hesitant about saying anything about publication of our 2024 magazine, marking our 35th year covering Nebraska high school football, because I wasn’t sure if I and our publisher were on the same page. No need for all the details, just know as of last week we got on the same page and are proceeding with publication.

It is very late in the game to make such a decision, and announcement, but given the ongoing circumstances it’s the best I can do. And now, if you are interested in Huskerland’s preseason football magazine, I need your help.

As some, maybe many of you know I am a one-man gang in this office, which means I am not in position to take phone orders for the magazine. The cost of the magazine remains the same as it has been, $25.00 total, including $15.00 for the mag and $10.00 to ship it. (You might remember we tried mailing them regular second class for a couple of years after moving to Gretna and we had dozens of them get the covers torn off while being processed by USPS. That was a nightmare in so many ways.) I don’t like the shipping fee but there is nothing I can do about it, wish there was.

As for the content of the magazine almost all of it is typed and formatted and I am figuring we can send the finished manuscript to the publisher in time for an approximate Aug. 8 deliver date for subscribers. That is three weeks before Opening Day or about our traditional delivery window.

Long note, much of it might not resonate with some of you, but I wanted to let you know we are on track for publication and I am very excited to present our most recent preview magazine to our loyal readers. And loyal readers? Please tell a few friends, they might want to order one too.

Now, on with the countdown...