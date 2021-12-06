Huskerland Awards: Kameron Lenhart, Bennington, Class B Championship Coach
Big Bad Bennington lived up to its moniker, closing out an unbeaten, almost never challenged season, winning the Class B state football championship in the process.Today we honor its head coach, Ka...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news