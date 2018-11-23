1. Omaha Burke 13-0 Beat Grand Island 24-20, state final. Bulldogs polish off the greatest season in playoff history. Beat No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams to finish the job.

2. Grand Island 10-3 Lost to Omaha Burke 24-20, state final. Islanders finish as state playoff runner-up thanks to great postseason run.

3. Millard West 10-2 Lost to Omaha Burke 35-28, state semifinals. Took the champs to the wire and beat GI in double OT. Hmm.

4. Bellevue West 10-2 Lost to Grand Island 37-30, state semifinals. Beat Lincoln High and Elkhorn South in the regular season, then earned two playoff wins.

5. Millard South 9-2 Lost to Grand Island 27-24, second round. Beat Westside and Elkhorn South in the regular season, was eliminated from playoffs by eventual runner-up GI.

6. Omaha Westside 9-2 Lost to Millard West 28-21. Only regular season by a point to Millard South before playing Millard West tough in playoff loss.

7. Elkhorn South 7-4 Lost to Bellevue West 38-31. Four losses to teams ranked 4-5-6 and playoff win over Lincoln High gets them this ranking.

8. Omaha North 6-4 Lost to Grand Island 38-24, first round. Lost three of first four then was only team to hand Bellevue West a regular season defeat. Had 24-0 lead on GI in that playoff game, couldn't hold it.

9. Lincoln High 7-3 Lost to Elkhorn South 27-24. Another first-round disappointment but a huge season for the Links, including a 40-point, Week 9 win over ratings contender Lincoln Southwest.