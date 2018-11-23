Huskeland's Class A, B Final Top Tens for 2018
|Team
|Record
|Last Game
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
1. Omaha Burke
|
13-0
|
Beat Grand Island 24-20, state final.
|
Bulldogs polish off the greatest season in playoff history. Beat No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams to finish the job.
|
2. Grand Island
|
10-3
|
Lost to Omaha Burke 24-20, state final.
|
Islanders finish as state playoff runner-up thanks to great postseason run.
|
3. Millard West
|
10-2
|
Lost to Omaha Burke 35-28, state semifinals.
|
Took the champs to the wire and beat GI in double OT. Hmm.
|
4. Bellevue West
|
10-2
|
Lost to Grand Island 37-30, state semifinals.
|
Beat Lincoln High and Elkhorn South in the regular season, then earned two playoff wins.
|
5. Millard South
|
9-2
|
Lost to Grand Island 27-24, second round.
|
Beat Westside and Elkhorn South in the regular season, was eliminated from playoffs by eventual runner-up GI.
|
6. Omaha Westside
|
9-2
|
Lost to Millard West 28-21.
|
Only regular season by a point to Millard South before playing Millard West tough in playoff loss.
|
7. Elkhorn South
|
7-4
|
Lost to Bellevue West 38-31.
|
Four losses to teams ranked 4-5-6 and playoff win over Lincoln High gets them this ranking.
|
8. Omaha North
|
6-4
|
Lost to Grand Island 38-24, first round.
|
Lost three of first four then was only team to hand Bellevue West a regular season defeat. Had 24-0 lead on GI in that playoff game, couldn't hold it.
|
9. Lincoln High
|
7-3
|
Lost to Elkhorn South 27-24.
|
Another first-round disappointment but a huge season for the Links, including a 40-point, Week 9 win over ratings contender Lincoln Southwest.
|
10. Lincoln Southeast
|
7-4
|
Lost to Omaha Burke 35-13.
|
Beat Southwest twice, including in playoff opener, played Omaha North within a TD, also won six games against teams with winning records.
|Team
|Record
|Last Game
|@HuskerlandBob
|
1. Omaha Skutt
|
13-0
|
Beat Scottsbluff 48-27, state final.
|
By season's end the SkyHawks were a runaway train. Beat No. 3 Waverly by 20 in semfinals, too.
|
2. Scottsbluff
|
12-1
|
Lost to Omaha Skutt 48-27, state final.
|
Beat York in the seimfinals, McCook the final week of the regular season. Dominated the rest of the way.
|
3. Waverly
|
9-3
|
Lost to Omaha Skutt 34-14, state semifinals.
|
Vikings were smoking hot by the end of the season, beating McCook in the quarterfinals at McCook. Lost twice to state champ Skutt.
|
4. McCook
|
9-2
|
Lost to Waverly 36-30, second round.
|
Won eight in a row to start the season, including a win at York, before losing to Scottsbluff in Week 9.
|
5. York
|
9-3
|
Lost to Scottsbluff 27-21, state semifinals.
|
Oh, what could have been...defending champ's three losses came to No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, all by six points or less.
|
6. Seward
|
8-3
|
Lost to York 23-20, second round.
|
Two losses to York by a total of five points - oh, what could have been - including the playoff game. Other loss (GINW) was by four points.
|
7. Omaha Roncalli
|
8-3
|
Lost to Scottsbluff 60-38, second round.
|
Crimson had Scottsbluff on the run, for real, before losing its quarterback to injury. Oh, what could have been.
|
8. Blair
|
7-4
|
Lost to Omaha Skutt 61-6, second round.
|
Maybe so, but thanks to the Bears for one of the great wins of the postseason, over GI Northwest 54-52 in overtime.
|
9. Grand Island Northwest
|
5-5
|
Lost to Blair 54-52 (OT), first round.
|
Northwest lost its four regular season games to top five ranked teams.
|
10. Norris
|
5-5
|
Lost to Seward 42-7, first round.
|
Playoff qualifier won three of its last four to get into the postseason.