Class A FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Last Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Omaha Burke

13-0

Beat Grand Island 24-20, state final.

Bulldogs polish off the greatest season in playoff history. Beat No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams to finish the job.

2. Grand Island

10-3

Lost to Omaha Burke 24-20, state final.

Islanders finish as state playoff runner-up thanks to great postseason run.

3. Millard West

10-2

Lost to Omaha Burke 35-28, state semifinals.

Took the champs to the wire and beat GI in double OT. Hmm.

4. Bellevue West

10-2

Lost to Grand Island 37-30, state semifinals.

Beat Lincoln High and Elkhorn South in the regular season, then earned two playoff wins.

5. Millard South

9-2

Lost to Grand Island 27-24, second round.

Beat Westside and Elkhorn South in the regular season, was eliminated from playoffs by eventual runner-up GI.

6. Omaha Westside

9-2

Lost to Millard West 28-21.

Only regular season by a point to Millard South before playing Millard West tough in playoff loss.

7. Elkhorn South

7-4

Lost to Bellevue West 38-31.

Four losses to teams ranked 4-5-6 and playoff win over Lincoln High gets them this ranking.

8. Omaha North

6-4

Lost to Grand Island 38-24, first round.

Lost three of first four then was only team to hand Bellevue West a regular season defeat. Had 24-0 lead on GI in that playoff game, couldn't hold it.

9. Lincoln High

7-3

Lost to Elkhorn South 27-24.

Another first-round disappointment but a huge season for the Links, including a 40-point, Week 9 win over ratings contender Lincoln Southwest.

10. Lincoln Southeast

7-4

Lost to Omaha Burke 35-13.

Beat Southwest twice, including in playoff opener, played Omaha North within a TD, also won six games against teams with winning records.
Class B FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Last Game @HuskerlandBob

1. Omaha Skutt

13-0

Beat Scottsbluff 48-27, state final.

By season's end the SkyHawks were a runaway train. Beat No. 3 Waverly by 20 in semfinals, too.

2. Scottsbluff

12-1

Lost to Omaha Skutt 48-27, state final.

Beat York in the seimfinals, McCook the final week of the regular season. Dominated the rest of the way.

3. Waverly

9-3

Lost to Omaha Skutt 34-14, state semifinals.

Vikings were smoking hot by the end of the season, beating McCook in the quarterfinals at McCook. Lost twice to state champ Skutt.

4. McCook

9-2

Lost to Waverly 36-30, second round.

Won eight in a row to start the season, including a win at York, before losing to Scottsbluff in Week 9.

5. York

9-3

Lost to Scottsbluff 27-21, state semifinals.

Oh, what could have been...defending champ's three losses came to No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, all by six points or less.

6. Seward

8-3

Lost to York 23-20, second round.

Two losses to York by a total of five points - oh, what could have been - including the playoff game. Other loss (GINW) was by four points.

7. Omaha Roncalli

8-3

Lost to Scottsbluff 60-38, second round.

Crimson had Scottsbluff on the run, for real, before losing its quarterback to injury. Oh, what could have been.

8. Blair

7-4

Lost to Omaha Skutt 61-6, second round.

Maybe so, but thanks to the Bears for one of the great wins of the postseason, over GI Northwest 54-52 in overtime.

9. Grand Island Northwest

5-5

Lost to Blair 54-52 (OT), first round.

Northwest lost its four regular season games to top five ranked teams.

10. Norris

5-5

Lost to Seward 42-7, first round.

Playoff qualifier won three of its last four to get into the postseason.