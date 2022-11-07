It’s always every Nebraska kid’s dream to play in Memorial Stadium and be able to run out of the tunnel to the senses-bending sound of the cheers from a sold crowd. Korver Demma, Gretna’s dominating defensive end, will soon be getting to live out that dream.

An all-state caliber defender, Korver made his pledge to Huskers back on Oct 12, accepting a preferred walk-on after also holding an offer from South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits wanted him as a defensive end, but Korver wanted to play linebacker, so it made the decision a lot easier.

“The coaching staff at Lincoln, the facilities, and everything was just incredible,” Korver said. “I am really blessed with this opportunity and really lucky to be able to call myself a Husker.”

Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the Nebraska program, all of that really didn’t matter to Korver. He knew right away that he made the right choice, and he is looking forward to competing in spring ball when he gets on campus in January.

“I am just glad I got the opportunity,” Korver said. “Coach Mickey Joseph has done incredible things with program, he has taken on the responsibility and is a man of high character. All my conversations with him and the whole staff, I feel they’re heading into the right direction.”

If you didn’t already know, Korver’s mom, Megan, was an All-American middle blocker for the Nebraska volleyball team in the ‘90s, and his grandfather played for Nebraska football. So he had that going for him when he made his decision.

“I grew up a Husker fan even when I lived in Arizona,” Korver said. “We would watch the Huskers every Saturday and we’d come back once a year when I was younger because my aunt had season tickets.

Besides majoring in football, Korver plans to major in electrical engineering, just like his mom. Starting to see a trend here?

Husker Nation is looking forward to Korver taking the field next year, but you know he is looking to finish his senior season at Gretna in style. Korver currently leads the team in solo tackles, a leader for the 11-0 Dragons who have now won 24 games in a row. This Friday second-seeded Gretna will host No. 11 Creighton Prep (8-3) in a game slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Prep is coming off a 10-3 upset of unbeaten Elkhorn South, and also played Gretna tough, real tough, in the regular season. Gretna escaped that Week 3 night, 16-13.

Gretna reached it second straight semifinal with a 35-23 victory over Bellevue West. Those teams matched up earlier this season in Week Six, in what turned out to be one of the most remarkable high school football games that this state has ever seen. After allowing Bellevue West to score 37 points in a row Gretna battled back from 23 points down by scoring 26 unanswered in the fourth quarter to claim a wild 40-37 victory. It’s a game that will always be remembered for the years to come. Especially by Korver.

“That is probably one of my best high school memories,” Korver said. “Just the electricity on that sideline, the electricity in the stands, it was just a great night overall.”

With everything the thing that happened after last season, getting to their state title pulled, you know it was just added motivation to the Dragons and to Korver.

“It’s human nature, you want to prove everyone wrong,” Korver said. “We know what we accomplished and the whole state knows what we accomplished. I still have a ring on my finger, and I still have a medal sitting in my closet. Our ultimate goal this year is to get another ring and get another medal.”



