Hold the Phone: James Carnie, Norris
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Some things have changed since we published this story about James in last week's Huskerland Prep Report. His Norris team lost a 21-20 slugfest with Bennington last Friday, the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news