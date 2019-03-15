Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

HLHF's Hesse Named Class D-1 Coach of the Year

Umjvvegtxiut0cxm4pnr
In his first season as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family head coach he led the Bulldogs to the Class D-1 state title and has been named Huskerland's Class D-1 Coach of the Year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Not bad for losing your subdistrict final.Living proof the revised method of qualifying for the state tournament works, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family avenged its sub-district final loss to Archbisho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}