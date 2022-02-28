History Will Be Made in Tonight's District Finals
Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like they’ve never been to state before.Why, Gordon just back in 1954, Rushville in 1960. And Fort Calhoun completely dominated during its three-year rein of consecutiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news