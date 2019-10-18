News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

His Majesty: Preston Kellogg, Papillion-LaVista

Newly crowned Papillion-LaVista High School Homecoming King Preston Kellogg (75) is also some sort of great offensive lineman.
Newly crowned Papillion-LaVista High School Homecoming King Preston Kellogg (75) is also some sort of great offensive lineman.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

His crew, they were all pumped up. Preston Kellogg was a little unsure what to make of it all.It was the Papillion-LaVista Homecoming dance a couple of Saturdays ago and Preston was a finalist for ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}