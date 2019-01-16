Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 04:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hey, What About Us?: Creighton Niemeyer, Tri County

Jk4ojrq1ken0gwfzcchb
Tri County senior Creighton Niemeyer (10) has his team positioned for a nice little run for the roses come postseason. Been a long time since 1988, ya know?
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It was just for fun, Creighton, promise.While chatting it up with talented Tri County senior Creighton Niemeyer we wound up discussing the weather delayed final of the MUDECAS tournament. You know,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}