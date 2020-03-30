Has two juniors ahead of him but if the kid wins the job he could be something special, and soon.

All I can tell is this guy must have killed it in Punt, Pass and Kick.

Overview

A beefy number of seniors along with six starters back on offense and seven on defense makes you think NBC could be set for another big season after last year finishing 9-2 and making the state quarterfinals.

“We have a lot of experience back, a real solid senior class and three or four highly talented players, the kind a lot of teams don’t have,” says fifth-year head coach Ryan Stieren, a 2006 graduate of UN-Lincoln. His team’s 2019 playoff win was only the second in program history and its first since 2001. “Our offensive and defensive lines will be as good as any I’ve had in my time here though we will need to establish a new quarterback. We have two or three guys competing for that position and I believe whoever wins the job will be able to play at a very high level.”

Offense

Well, let’s talk about that quarterback thing. Two juniors are leading candidates, smart and accurate Trevor Ortmeier (6-1, 175) and athletic and strong armed Brodey Johnson (6-1, 180). They are going to be pushed by incoming freshman Kyler Hellbusch (6-1, 190), who has the size and athleticism to make an immediate impact. Will be interesting to track that race.

Whoever becomes the starting QB will work with probably the best receiver in Class C-1, senior all-stater Breckin Peters (6-0, 205), who last season caught 74 passes for 912 yards and 11 TDs. Also outstanding options in the pass receiver corps are senior Austin Taylor (6-1, 185), who last season caught 25 passes for 345 yards and four TDs, and speedy senior Allan Orellana (5-6, 160), who last season caught 13 passes for 110 yards and two TDs but who also could become a big-time breakout player in 2020. Junior Colin Rhynalds (5-11, 165) will also be in the mix at wide receiver.

Another outstanding skill player, senior Ethan Mullally (5-8, 180) is another of C-1’s best players, last season rushing for 1,402 yards and 18 TDs and also catching 10 passes for 110 yards and a TD.

Three starters return in the NBC offensive line, among them Jace Owen (6-0, 285), Peyton Mitties (6-0, 215) and Landon Krenzer (6-4, 270), with rising junior Ian Virka (6-3, 205) settling in at tight end. The remainder of the team’s offensive line unit will consist of senior Hunter Johnston (5-9, 190), who has a good deal of varsity experience, senior Demarius Bosveld (6-0, 210) and junior Kellen Beaver (5-7, 190), along with senior tight end prospect Gage Dunn (6-3, 190).

Defense

Peters (67 tackles, 19 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INT, fumble return for TD) is also a play making machine at linebacker, with Virka (84 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks) much the same and Taylor (60 tackles, 4 TFL) and Mitties (22 tackles) also returning starters at the position; Dunn should also be an impact linebacker. Mullally (62 tackles, 4 TFL) returns at free safety and leads a secondary that will also include Orellana (24 tackles), Rhynalds and Hellbusch.

Owen (33 tackles, 4 TFL) will lead the defensive line with Krenzer, Johnston, Beaver and Bosveld also contributing. Mullally is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 34.1 yards per attempt.

@HuskerlandBob Sez

Moving up a class is never an easy chore, especially when you are establishing a new starting QB. Even so, look for the Tigers to win six games, compete for the district title and make the playoffs