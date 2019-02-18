Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hectic Postseason Week Starts With Boys Subdistricts

Gpcz79e7fc83gtcdero5
Here in a little bit Baylor Scheierman (32) and his Aurora Huskies begin the push to bring home a state basketball title to match last fall's football championship. Be advised, just winning it's subdistrict is no gimmie.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Lots going on this week in the world of Nebraska high school basketball. This morning we start with a look at the boys subdistricts, beginning in Class B.A reminder, this is the first season of a n...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}